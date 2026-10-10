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Juventus v N.E.C. Nijmegen - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

The summer transfer window dilemma: Juventus unable to offload a failed signing

L. Spalletti
N. Woltemade
Cagliari vs Juventus
Cagliari
Juventus
Serie A
Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Celta Vigo
Europa League
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Coventry City vs Newcastle United
Coventry City
Newcastle United
Premier League
Italy
Germany
Spain
England

Delayed departure and open crisis

Nick Woltemade's future at Juventus is already under scrutiny. The German striker has failed to deliver since his switch to Turin, yet the Italian club can't move him on in the winter window. A contractual clause ties his loan to the club until June 2027.

Woltemade, 24, arrived from Newcastle in the closing days of the summer window. One penalty in four matches is all he has to show for it, and manager Luciano Spalletti remains unconvinced.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that Juventus hold no clause to end the loan early. That leaves them stuck with the German striker until the end of next season, footing the bill for wages north of 150,000 euros per week.

Juventus are under no obligation to make the deal permanent. Newcastle, meanwhile, remain open to selling after the season ends, with Woltemade's future at St James' Park far from settled. The English club paid around 80 million euros to bring him in.

Last summer, Woltemade would rather have stayed on Tyneside before his manager pushed him towards Turin in search of game time. The criticism has piled up, and the player concedes he's unhappy with his start. "I am in a new country and learning a new language, and I am still looking for an apartment, as I am currently staying in a hotel. I am not completely satisfied with my performance, but I want to continue developing and helping the team," he said.

Linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund over the summer, Woltemade now has a decisive chance to rediscover his form and prove he can lead the Juventus attack. The clock is ticking. The club's management are already weighing up alternatives, including Mateo Retegui, Folarin Balogun and Antonio Raimondo, to bolster the front line.

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