The stab came from within: Morocco's prime minister attacks Lekjaa over the 2030 final

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has taken aim at Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, after Lekjaa announced that the 2030 World Cup final would be staged in Casablanca. FIFA are yet to decide which country will host the showpiece.

Speaking at an electoral rally, Akhannouch insisted such talk should wait until Morocco had consulted Spain and Portugal, their partners in hosting the 2030 tournament. "Do not offer to host the great final match in Morocco while we have not yet discussed the matter with our two allies, Spain and Portugal," he said. "There must be some respect, brothers."

FIFA have made no announcement on the venue, saying only that the decision will come at the appropriate time. Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, reckons "sound logic" points to the final being held in Spain, though he accepts the call ultimately rests with FIFA.

The Prime Minister sharpened his tone as he turned back to Lekjaa's announcement. "Stop using electoral promises to pull the rug out from under our feet," he said, stressing that deciding the venue of a World Cup final is a matter of the utmost importance and cannot be reduced to a campaign pledge.

Morocco will co-host the 2030 finals with Spain and Portugal. Which of the three lands the final, though, still hangs on FIFA's official decision.