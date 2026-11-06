The Spanish Football Federation have pushed back the draw for the second round of the Copa del Rey. It will now take place on 23 November at 1pm, rather than the original date of 16 November.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the move is directly tied to a reshuffle of the competition calendar after the federation had to postpone several matches in the Copa del Rey and the Copa de la Reina.

Those postponements forced the federation to rework the cup schedule and find new slots for the affected fixtures, some of which will be played over the coming weeks.

Faced with that backlog, the federation chose to delay the next step of the competition. The aim is to wrap up every round hit by the postponements and establish exactly which teams will go into the draw.

Qualified clubs must now wait an extra week to discover their opponents. The round will be settled over a single match, with no two-legged tie.

These changes also reached the women's Copa de la Reina "Iberdrola", where the round of 16 draw will be held on 26 November at 4:30pm.

Both cup competitions will get back under way over the coming week as the postponed matches finally take place.