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After a week of anxiety and anticipation at Barcelona, the name everyone has been waiting for is back in the spotlight. Hamza Abdelkarim, the young Egyptian striker, has recovered and returned to training, declaring himself fully ready to lead Barcelona Atlètic in their crucial clash with Terrassa.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Hamza's return comes at no ordinary moment. The reserve side need every weapon they have to regain their balance and keep their promotion push going, after he missed two important matches that disrupted the coaching staff's tactical plans.

Hamza sat out the reserve side's derby against Espanyol, as planned, and wasn't available to the first team against Villarreal on Sunday either. Muscle pain ruled him out of both squads, as the newspaper had previously confirmed.

The Egyptian international striker felt unwell last Saturday, and the club rested him immediately to avoid any risk of a potential physical problem getting worse. It proved the right call. He used the whole week to recover properly.

Coach Belletti couldn't call on him at the Dani Jarque training ground, and the match, ironically, finished goalless. The reserve side lacked a finishing touch in front of goal. That's exactly where Hamza excels.

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Friday brought the most important sign. Hamza trained normally under Belletti's supervision, confirming that his absence is over and that he's ready to face Terrassa.

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Abdelkarim is a key player in the first team's plans, but in recent weeks the priority has been to give him more minutes and a prominent role with the reserve side. The idea is to stop his absence taking its toll, get him back to full fitness and have him help Barcelona Atlètic in their bid for promotion.

That's also why he didn't travel to Baku for the Champions League match, even though Gestau made the first-team squad on that occasion. The club's plan is clear: Hamza will lead the reserve side's attack in the coming period.

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The newspaper notes that Hamza's presence in training means he'll be available for Saturday's match against Terrassa at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. It's a big game for him. He needs it to rediscover his form and become a central figure for the reserve side again after missing the last two matches.

A place in the first team's plans for Sunday's match in A Coruña looks practically ruled out, though. Barcelona travel on Saturday, which makes it extremely difficult for Abdelkarim to combine the two commitments.

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The coaching staff will make the final decision, but his training session with Belletti last Friday suggests his next destination will be the reserve side.

Hamza already knows what it feels like to score for Barcelona Atlètic this season. He converted a penalty against Utebo in his first match for the reserve side, a game Barcelona won 2-1, and made his mark quickly.