Al-Ittihad confirmed the signing of Mokhtar Ali from Al-Ettifaq this evening. It is the sixth deal "The Dean" have closed during the ongoing summer transfer window, a move designed to strengthen the squad before the new campaign begins.

Five signings had already arrived at Al-Ittihad this summer. The club activated the buy clause on Serbian Jan Carlo Simic and brought in Stefan Keller, Fares Abidi, Deon Louvre and Rakan Kaabi, before adding Mokhtar Ali to reinforce the midfield.

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Announcing the deal on their official account on X, Al-Ittihad revealed Mokhtar Ali has signed a three-year contract. He hands the technical staff a genuinely versatile option, capable of operating in more than one position across the pitch. He can play anywhere in midfield, though defensive midfield remains his main role, and he can also slot in at centre-back.

Behind the move lies a blow. Hamed Al-Ghamdi suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the friendly against South Africa's Orlando Pirates during the team's preparatory camp, and the injury pushed "The Dean" to hunt for a player who could cover the absence and offer additional midfield options.

Now 28, Mokhtar Ali began his career in the academies of Chelsea, where he was developed and won the FA Youth Cup with the club's youth side in 2015 and 2016, before a loan spell at Vitesse in the Netherlands.

The player returned to Saudi Arabia in 2019 through Al-Nassr, then moved between several clubs, including Al-Fateh and Al-Taee, before settling at Al-Ettifaq at the start of 2025 on a four-and-a-half-year contract. His switch to Al-Ittihad now gives "The Dean" an adaptable operator who can fill more than one role, boosting their options in midfield and defence.