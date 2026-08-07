The sentence that changed the course of negotiations: Vinicius reveals his true destination

Vinicius Junior has made his decision. The Real Madrid star has told his agents he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, insisting that only one scenario would push him towards the exit: the feeling that the club no longer want him.

According to Brazilian newspaper "Globo", the winger spelt out his position during negotiations: "I will only leave Real Madrid if I feel they don't want me. This is my club." The message laid bare the bond between the player and the team that watched him grow into one of the biggest names in world football.

His stance arrived after months of complicated contract talks. The two sides had clashed over the financial details of the new deal, most notably the signing bonus and several performance-related clauses. With his current contract set to expire in June 2027, Madrid's board faced a pressing need to settle the matter and avoid losing one of their most important players for nothing.

Money, it turns out, was never the sticking point. Reports confirmed that Vinicius set no conditions over changing his image rights, and his financial demands were not the main driver behind his position. He fixed his focus on staying at the club he considers home, and that desire helped bring both parties together to strike a final agreement.