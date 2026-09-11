Al-Ittihad boss Jens Wissing was delighted with his side's 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly on Friday evening in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, insisting the Dean deserved all three points.

"We achieved a deserved win and moved up the table, and this certainly makes me happy, but I am sad that we conceded a goal. The most important thing is winning and collecting the three points," the German said at the post-match press conference, pointing to his desire to win while keeping the defence tight.

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Praising the level his players produced throughout, Wissing stressed that Al-Ittihad looked strong tactically. That helped the team impose its style and see off Al-Faisaly.

"The players produced a high level of tactical discipline, and we rely on rotation between matches given the pressure of the schedule and the presence of other commitments," Wissing added, explaining that rotation is a central part of his plan for coping with a congested fixture list.

Turning to the run of positive results, Al-Ittihad's coach said he was pleased to have kept his unbeaten record intact across both the league and the King's Cup.

"I am happy that the team has not suffered a loss during the past rounds of the league and the King's Cup, and I expected that," he said, stressing that these results owed nothing to chance and everything to continuous work within the squad.

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There is more to come, too. Wissing signed off by insisting Al-Ittihad have yet to hit their peak, promising the development would carry on. "We are still developing, and we focus on the technical and mental aspects," he said, a clear sign that the German sets targets for his team beyond the current results.