Share Follow GOAL on Google

Pape Gueye, who scored the goal that won Senegal the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco in the final in Rabat, has expressed his delight after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that handed the title back to his country, ending months of legal wrangling over who the tournament's champions are.

Advertisement

The Villarreal player took to his official Instagram account to share his feelings: "After these long months of waiting, I feel above all a huge sense of relief, and also immense pride at seeing the second star return to Senegal."

Gueye then turned to the Senegalese supporters: "People of Senegal, we will always give everything we have to make you proud of us."

He saved a special message for the Moroccan people: "I am also thinking of our Moroccan brothers. Beyond football, the respect and brotherhood between our two peoples remain what matters most. Let us preserve that."

The Lions of Teranga star signed off with: "In the end, Africa is the winner", adding a red heart and his country's flag to the post.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read also: CAS ruling threatens a global achievement: will FIFA dock Morocco 18 points?

Related Topics

Gueye's message followed Tuesday's ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. CAS overturned the CAF Appeal Board's decision of 17 March and reinstated the result of the final, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time.

The row goes back to the final on 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. In stoppage time, Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala went to VAR and awarded Morocco a penalty for a challenge by Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz. Senegal's players protested, and several walked off the pitch before returning to finish the match. Diaz then missed the penalty.

Advertisement

Once play resumed, Pape Gueye struck the winner in the 94th minute, during extra time, to give Senegal a 1-0 victory and a second African star. Then, in March, everything changed off the pitch. The CAF Appeal Board overturned the Disciplinary Board's decision, ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win under Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations.

CAS disagreed. The court found that those two articles did not apply, because the referee had chosen to resume the match rather than end it for good. It held that the decision to continue play fell within his powers, and that both teams' return to the pitch allowed the match to go on. So it annulled the Appeal Board's decision and reinstated the original result, officially handing the title back to Senegal.

Advertisement

Senegal reclaim their African crown nearly ten months after the final, while Morocco lose the title the Appeal Board had awarded them. It isn't over yet. The Moroccan federation has said it rejects the ruling and intends to take the necessary legal steps to challenge it, so the fallout from one of the most controversial cases in African football history lives on even though CAS has settled the dispute.

Read also: Prominent French journalist on CAS ruling: CAF has lost its credibility and insulted African football