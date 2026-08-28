Real Madrid have landed a new signing for their youth project, striking a deal with Granada to loan the Moroccan forward Rayan Zinebi next season. The move hands the teenager a fresh chance to make his mark at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Granada confirmed the details themselves. The club extended Zinebi's contract until 30 June 2029, with an option for two further seasons tied to certain sporting targets, before agreeing his loan to Real Madrid for the 2026-2027 campaign. He will join Real Madrid Castilla.

At 19, Zinebi ranks among the brightest talents to come through Granada's academy in recent years. Scouts across the continent rate him as one of African football's most promising forwards, and that reputation persuaded Real Madrid to move for him and hand him a platform to grow in their reserve side.

His new deal arrives while he is representing Morocco's under-20s at the 2026 Mediterranean Games. Once that international commitment wraps up, he will begin a new chapter in a Real Madrid Castilla shirt.

Zinebi joined Granada last summer. He went on to make his senior debut in the second division and featured in pre-season preparations under coach José Rojo "Bacheta", before leaving to link up with his country.

He becomes the second Granada player to sign for Real Madrid inside a few days. Ghanaian defender Oscar Nasi got there first, also joining the reserve team, a double swoop that lays bare the Spanish club's appetite for Granada's young talent.

The switch to Castilla opens a new stage in Zinebi's career. He now has a valuable chance to develop and gather experience inside the Real Madrid system, with the ultimate aim of forcing his way into the senior ranks down the line.