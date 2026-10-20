Al-Nassr's injury crisis may finally be easing. Carlos Miguel, the Portuguese head of the Saudi club's medical staff, has drawn up a treatment and rehabilitation plan to ease eight players back into group training, a move that could hand the team a major boost in the coming weeks.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that Miguel has set out a precise schedule of appointments at the club's clinic. Frenchmen Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan, alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Nader Al-Sharari, are going through intensive treatment sessions as they build towards a return to group training.

The rest of the group press on too. Rakan Al-Ghamdi, Mohammed Maran, Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al-Buainain continue their treatment and rehabilitation programmes to the timetables already laid out, all under the watch of the club's medical staff.

Coman is nursing a hamstring injury and is expected back in training before the next round of the Saudi Roshn League kicks off. Simakan, meanwhile, is close to resuming running after his foot joint injury, while Abdulrahman Ghareeb continues his rehabilitation to recover from a severe contusion in the same joint.

Nader Al-Sharari should be back on the pitch within two to three weeks, having recovered from his own hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Rakan Al-Ghamdi and Mohammed Maran have made good progress from the hamstring injuries they picked up at the start of the season. Goalkeepers Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al-Buainain are in the final stage of their rehabilitation after suffering cruciate ligament ruptures last season.

All of this unfolds as Al-Nassr prepare to host Neom on Tuesday evening at Al-Awwal Park in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The club awaits fresh updates on the injured players and whether any can return to bolster the side in the matches ahead.



