The post-Ronaldo era begins: Leao leads Portugal's attack against Denmark

Jorge Jesus and his Portugal coaching staff have named the side to face Denmark, their first match since the explosive crisis that saw historic captain Cristiano Ronaldo walk out of the national team camp.

That crisis erupted when Ronaldo suddenly left the camp on the eve of the Nations League clash with Denmark, ending a 23-year relationship with his country's shirt.

Gonçalo Ramos leads the line. The Paris Saint-Germain striker starts in Ronaldo's place, backed by the pace of Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto, while Bruno Fernandes runs the midfield alongside Vitinha and Rúben Neves.

At the back, Portugal lean on the solidity of Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes, with brilliant goalkeeper Diogo Costa behind them. The aim is simple: shake off the fallout from the captain's departure and take a positive result off a stubborn Danish side.

Portugal's line-up to face Denmark in the current round was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa.

Defence: João Cancelo - Rúben Dias - Renato Veiga - Nuno Mendes.

Midfield: Vitinha - Rúben Neves - Bruno Fernandes.

Attack: Pedro Neto - Rafael Leão - Gonçalo Ramos.





In contrast, the Denmark national team's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mads Hermansen.

Defence: Joachim Andersen - Oliver Provstgaard - Joakim Mæhle - Rasmus Nissen Kristensen.

Midfield: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Morten Hjulmand - Mikkel Damsgaard.

Attack: Adam Daghim - Mohamed Daramy - Rasmus Højlund.











