The other spy at Real Madrid: a new surprise erupts at Valdebebas

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At a time when Carlos Espí has stolen the spotlight at Real Madrid, after becoming one of the surprises of the season under José Mourinho, another name carrying the same surname has begun to attract attention inside the Spanish club.

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Meet José Antonio Sáiz Espinosa, the 18-year-old left-back enjoying a standout season with Juvenil A. He has become the most prolific creator across the four leading teams in the Real Madrid system.

The youngster has outstripped big names in the first team, edging closer to a step up with Real Madrid C that reflects his remarkable growth inside the academy.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that Espinosa, known inside the La Fábrica academy as "Espi", has created six goals in 10 matches this season. That puts him top of the assists chart among the club's four leading teams.

His tally beats the first-team stars. Turkey's Arda Güler has managed just five assists, Jude Bellingham four and France's Kylian Mbappé three.

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Leva has recorded two assists with Castilla, while teammate Kömbani has reached five with the youth side. Espinosa still comes out on top, and he does it from a very different position with very different duties.

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These numbers are no passing attacking surge. Espinosa has become one of the players youth-team coach Álvaro López leans on in his starting line-up.

Securing a place has not been easy. He has won the left-back battle ahead of Lizcano, Liberto, Aguado and Valdepeñas.

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As the season got under way, that competition turned into a genuine opening for him, especially with some of his rivals seeing their minutes cut. He is now among the team's most regular presences on the pitch.

Manu Romero looked set to push Espinosa hard for the role, but two injuries since the start of pre-season have kept him sidelined and handed the young talent more room.

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"Espi" grabbed the chance and convinced Álvaro López with balanced displays at both ends of the pitch.

His first outing with the youth side this season came against AEK Athens, with Lizcano suspended. He turned that into a springboard to nail down a starting spot.

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Interest in the player did not stop at his own coaching staff. It reached the bosses of the higher teams too, with Real Madrid C coach Marc Carrasco and Castilla manager Julián López de Lerma both keeping tabs on him.

That attention has coincided with a return towards one of the reserve teams. He is now a candidate to be the biggest surprise in the Real Madrid C squad for Sunday's clash against Sanse.

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It will be his second call-up this season. He appeared in the Castilla shirt last September against Alcorcón, proof of just how quickly he is coming along.

His call-up helps cover for Lizcano, away with the Spain Under-19s, while the coaching staff also profit from the youth side resting this week.

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Whether he plays or not, simply joining the Real Madrid C squad is a major milestone. It gives him a chance to test himself against stiffer competition.

His range of roles on the pitch, from defensive cover to offensive support and chance creation, only strengthens his case for a climb up the ranks.

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Born on 6 May 2008 in Villamanrique de la Condesa, in the province of Seville, Espinosa started out in Sevilla's youth teams before moving to Altair.

Real Madrid's scouts spotted him in the summer of 2023. He then joined the Cadete A side and began his climb through La Fábrica, all the way to the youth team.

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While Carlos Espí keeps writing his story with the first team, José Antonio Sáiz Espinosa is emerging as another "Espi" knocking on the door of the future at Real Madrid. A remarkable season could yet open the way to higher levels.