The organising committee for the 2027 Asian Cup issues an important statement

Saudi Arabia's Local Organising Committee for the 2027 Asian Cup have confirmed that preparations to stage the tournament are pressing ahead.

The finals run from 7 January to 5 February.

A statement posted on the committee's account on X read: "The Local Organising Committee for the 2027 Asian Cup confirms that it is continuing its preparations to host the tournament, scheduled to take place from 7 January to 5 February 2027, in ongoing coordination with the Asian Football Confederation and the relevant authorities."

Work is advancing across the organisational and operational side in line with the approved timetable, the committee added, covering the readiness of venues, facilities and accompanying services. All of it, they say, is geared towards delivering a complete experience for the competing national teams, the fans and the media from across the continent.

Committee officials also renewed their pledge to harness whatever resources the continental event demands, promising a tournament befitting Saudi Arabia's standing while taking into account developments related to the competition and creating the right conditions for its success.

France 24 had earlier carried remarks from Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim, who confirmed that postponing the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia remains an option on the table if circumstances require it.

He said: "The Asian Football Confederation is in no rush to settle the decision. We can wait until the end of next November, as preparations for the tournament are currently proceeding according to the set schedule."