Share Follow GOAL on Google

Talk of Manchester United's struggles is no longer mere exaggeration or fan anger. It has become a painful truth confirmed by the numbers. A team who once terrified the whole of Europe now have the worst defence on the continent and are in a genuine fight to avoid relegation.

Advertisement

Here's the uncomfortable truth: Manchester United are not a strong team. They're a team in deep crisis, and the heavy defeat at Liverpool didn't surprise their supporters. If anything, many feared worse.

United have slipped to 19th and gone 90 days without a league win. On Saturday they host Brentford at Old Trafford in a last-ditch attempt to halt their losing run and salvage what they can.

The numbers uncovered by the sports desk at the British newspaper "Daily Mail" damn this side completely. They also show why ignoring talk of a relegation battle is the last thing anyone can afford to do.

The worst defence in Europe

Small wonder, then, that United top the list of Europe's worst defences. Officially, no side across the top five leagues has a worse one.

Advertisement Advertisement

Luis Suárez's late goal for Sporting Lisbon took United's tally of goals conceded in all competitions to 36, moving them past Lens (35), Crystal Palace (34), Getafe (34) and Union Berlin (33).

Related Topics

That's the same Lens who shipped nine in a single Champions League match. And the same Union Berlin who have let in five or more three times this season, including a 7-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich.

According to the paper, United lack, individually and collectively, any organisation, any desire to do the basics and any resilience that would make opposing forwards think twice before attacking.

Advertisement

In the Premier League alone, United rank 19th for big chances conceded and 19th for expected goals conceded. Their expected goals difference is the sixth-worst in the division.

Across England's top four divisions, only two teams have yet to keep a clean sheet this season: Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

Advertisement

Individually, the picture is bleaker still. Matthijs de Ligt looked completely flustered against Liverpool in his first league start for 357 days. Leny Yoro keeps making costly mistakes. Diogo Dalot is no longer at his usual level, Noussair Mazraoui's form has dropped off significantly and Patrick Dorgu looks uncomfortable defending. Harry Maguire lacks recovery pace, while Lisandro Martínez is a pale shadow of the best version we've seen of him.

Set-piece disaster and physical weakness

Set pieces are a disaster for Manchester United in every sense. In the Premier League, they're 20th for set-piece goals conceded with seven, and 19th for set-piece goals scored with just one.

Advertisement

Then there's how easily opponents cut through United's defence. The team cover an average of 111.5 kilometres per match, 19th in the league, and they're badly short of pace and physical fitness in midfield and out wide.

There were positive signs in the hard-fought draw in Lisbon. But unless Pochettino and his staff fix the defence, fitness and set pieces quickly, United's problems threaten to get the better of them.