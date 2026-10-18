Barcelona have been dealt two significant blows ahead of their decisive week. France's Jules Koundé and Eric García will both miss the Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain after picking up injuries in the 5-2 win over Real Betis. Hansi Flick's fitness worries are mounting, and the eagerly awaited Clásico against Real Madrid is next on the list.

A brutal run awaits the Catalans: a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, then Real Madrid. Club president Joan Laporta has called it "Barcelona's big week".

Then came the weather. A storm and heavy rain battered Catalonia, forcing the squad to tear up their travel plans.

Barcelona had been due to leave Seville at around four in the morning, but Flick and the team's captains agreed to stay an extra night so the players could get more rest. They flew back to Barcelona on Sunday afternoon.

Eric García out for 3 to 4 weeks

Eric García has suffered a muscle tear in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, Barcelona confirmed, picked up after he replaced Gerard Martín in the second half against Real Betis. He faces between three and four weeks out.

That rules the Catalan defender out of the Paris Saint-Germain trip and the Clásico against Real Madrid, stripping Flick of another defensive option at the worst possible moment.

Koundé a doubt for the Clásico

Jules Koundé played through the pain against Real Betis and arrived at the Seville stadium limping. Tests revealed a sprain to his left ankle.

The French full-back will sit out the Paris Saint-Germain match, and nobody is yet putting a date on his return. How quickly he improves over the coming days will decide whether he makes the Clásico.