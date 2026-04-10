The new Italy national team manager has been unveiled

The Italian Football Federation has named Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini as the new senior-team manager, replacing Gennaro Gattuso.

Gattuso stepped down after missing out on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The FIGC added that Baldini will take charge of the Azzurri for friendly matches against Greece and Luxembourg in June.

Italy have won eight of the nine previous meetings with Luxembourg, with the lone draw (1-1) coming in a friendly on 4 June 2014.

Italy have faced Greece 11 times, racking up seven wins, three draws and a single loss.

The teams last met on 12 October 2019 at the Stadio Olimpico, with 56,000 fans watching Italy prevail 2-0 through goals from Jorginho and Bernardeschi.

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