Wydad Athletic Club are closing in on a deal for Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi to take the reins in the coming period. The pressure on Portuguese boss Paulo Sergio Brito keeps rising after a run of poor results to start the season.

According to Moroccan website "Hespress", Wydad president Hicham Ait Menna contacted Nabi and offered him the chance to coach the Red side. The club's management had studied a number of Moroccan and foreign options before settling on the Tunisian as one of the leading candidates for the role.

Nabi gave the offer an initial welcome, the same source adds. Both parties will resume talks today to thrash out the details and terms of the contract, paving the way for a final agreement should every clause fall into place.

His desire to return to the Moroccan professional league only boosts Wydad's chances of sealing the deal. Nabi has already had two spells in the country, with AS FAR and Raja Club Athletic, giving him a feel for the nature of the domestic competition and its pressures.

In return, the Tunisian laid out his technical demands as part of the negotiations. He told the club president he needs time to build a cohesive group capable of competing strongly at home and on the continent, a point expected to dominate the upcoming meetings.

Wydad's management are acting against a backdrop of underwhelming results under Paulo Sergio. The team fell into the trap of a one-all draw against visitors Ittihad Amal Tiznit on Saturday evening at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, fuelling talk that the Portuguese era is nearly over and a new chapter under Nabi is about to begin.