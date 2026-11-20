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It appears Manchester United have finally found the name who could restore the prestige of their attack. As the Red Devils search for a fresh start under Mauricio Pochettino, Victor Osimhen's name has returned forcefully to the forefront at Old Trafford, and this time with a clear message from the Nigerian striker himself: the door is open.

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According to The Sun, Osimhen was proud and delighted to learn of Manchester United's renewed interest and is willing to listen to an offer from the Red Devils. He has long dreamed of playing in the Premier League before his career ends.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker is under contract with Galatasaray until June 2029 and earns around £13 million a year with the Turkish champions. He wouldn't mind matching that salary in Manchester if the English club made a serious move to get the deal done.

The road to Old Trafford won't be easy, though. Osimhen's contract has no release clause, so any January move would be out of his hands. It would take tough negotiations to persuade Galatasaray to let their star go in the middle of the season.

Turkish sources told the British newspaper that Galatasaray value him at between £80 million and £100 million, a figure that shows just how important he is to the side.

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Pochettino knows exactly how big a problem he has inherited. Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee are both in the squad, but neither has established himself as an indispensable first-choice striker. The pair have scored just four goals between them in all competitions this season. For a club of United's stature, that's a disastrous return.

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Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can also play up front, but the new Argentine coach wants an experienced, out-and-out striker who can lead the line, score goals and create chances for his team-mates. He did exactly that with Harry Kane at Tottenham, turning him into one of the best strikers in the world.

Osimhen has everything Pochettino wants. He has kept up his remarkable scoring form ever since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in 2024. An exceptional first season brought 37 goals in all competitions before the move became permanent, he added 22 last season and he has ten so far this term. Those goals have proved decisive in the Turkish club's bid to retain their domestic title.

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A source close to the Nigerian told the newspaper: "Of course this interest pleases him, but he is a loyal player, so Manchester United will have to do their utmost to sign him. Victor can score goals wherever he goes, and he has proven that, but the final decision rests with the two clubs."

Osimhen remains grateful to Galatasaray. They stood by him during his difficult exit from Napoli and helped him revive his career after his relationship with the Italian club broke down, so any departure would have to respect that trust.

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Manchester United, meanwhile, are bracing for an entirely new era after sacking Michael Carrick, who paid the price for winning just one of his first ten league games. Pochettino arrives with a tough job on his hands: reviving a side fighting to stay clear of the relegation places, despite qualifying for the Champions League last season.

This weekend's clash with Liverpool is the first test. Pochettino has never lost his first match in charge of any club he has managed. But all eyes will be on January, when Osimhen could be the signing that changes the course of the entire season.