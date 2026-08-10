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Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

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The league settles it: this is why we allowed Al-Nassr to make summer deals

Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Official comment on the matter

The Saudi Roshn Pro League association has settled the row over whether Al-Nassr can complete new signings during the summer transfer window, despite reports that the club is carrying financial commitments.

Omar Batterjee, the official spokesman for the Pro League association, told a press conference on Monday that having financial commitments does not automatically bar a club from registering new players, provided it submits documents proving it can meet those commitments.

Batterjee confirmed that Al-Nassr, like every other club, must submit a clear schedule of the financial commitments due from it. It must also prove there is no financial gap that would affect its ability to carry out new signings.

Read also: Roshn scouting: Ronaldo's last dance hits the wall of Al-Nassr!

Permission to close deals also hinges on providing financial guarantees that cover the obligations arising from new signings, the spokesman pointed out. Meet those, and a club can get on with its business in the market.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF



The association's message was clear: talk of debts or financial commitments does not necessarily clash with Al-Nassr's ability to sign players, as long as the club meets the financial requirements and guarantees set by the relevant authorities.

These clarifications land as Al-Nassr push to bolster their squad for the new season. The club have already wrapped up a number of signings, with fans continuing to ask questions about the club's finances and whether it can keep spending in the transfer market.

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