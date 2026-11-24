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The curtain has not fully fallen on the crisis over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, despite the ruling issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in favour of Senegal in their dispute with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

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Morocco lost the title through a legal ruling, but they still have one final chance to keep the legal fight going. The road to overturning the verdict is strewn with obstacles, though, and it won't open the door to a full review of the case.

After more than eight months of waiting, speculation and conflicting statements, plus a hearing in the Swiss city of Lausanne in early October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict on Tuesday. It closes a long chapter in the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, handing Senegal the decision they had been waiting for and stripping Morocco of the title.

So is this the end of the road for Morocco? Not necessarily, because a legal window remains open to challenge the decision, although it's an exceptional and extremely narrow one.

The Swiss Federal Court: the last resort

Under the regulations, decisions issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport can be appealed before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority.

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Like the other parties to the dispute, the Moroccan federation has up to 30 days from official notification of the decision to lodge an appeal with the Swiss court.

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That doesn't mean the case starts again from scratch. Nor will the judges have the power to reassess the facts, or the technical and sporting evidence, on which CAS based its ruling.

The Swiss Federal Court handles appeals of this kind within an extremely narrow scope. Its focus is mainly on whether the legal procedures were sound and the rules governing arbitration respected, not on ruling again on the substance of the dispute.

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Five grounds that could open the door to an appeal

The rules set out five main grounds for challenging a CAS decision before the Swiss Federal Court.

First, the arbitral panel may have been improperly constituted, whether through the way the sole arbitrator was appointed or the make-up of the panel that heard the case.

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Second comes jurisdiction: specifically, whether the panel agreed to hear a dispute outside its powers, or declined jurisdiction in a case it was entitled to rule on.

The third ground covers a panel going beyond the claims put before it, or failing to rule on one of the parties' requests.

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An appeal is also possible if the principle of equal treatment between the parties was breached, or if a party's right to have its arguments and submissions heard during the proceedings was infringed.

Finally, a decision can be challenged if it is incompatible with public policy, one of the exceptions that allow courts to intervene in rulings by international arbitral bodies.

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Can Morocco win back the title?

Simply objecting to the outcome at CAS won't be enough for Morocco. They must prove a serious legal or procedural flaw that falls within one of those five specified cases.

The Swiss Federal Court won't re-examine the events of the final or weigh up which team deserved the title. Its job is to check whether the procedures and legal safeguards were respected while the case was being heard.

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The numbers show how narrow this route is. CAS says only around 6% of its decisions are appealed before the Swiss Federal Court each year, a sign of just how exceptional the procedure is.

The Moroccan federation has 30 days to decide. All eyes are now on its legal team, and whether they can find enough grounds to fight the final round of this legal battle.

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With the title gone after the CAS ruling, this exceptional route is all Morocco have left: one last attempt to change the course of one of the most controversial cases in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations final.