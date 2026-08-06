The journey continues: Arsenal announce their major signing

Arsenal announced on Thursday that they have extended their strategic partnership with Emirates airline, a long-term deal running until 2033. It strengthens one of the longest and most prominent commercial partnerships in world football.

The club confirmed in an official statement that the new agreement keeps the Emirates logo on the team's shirts, along with the training kit and the naming rights to the Emirates Stadium. The two parties first joined forces back in 2006.

Under the new contract, Emirates continue to sponsor Arsenal as part of the longest club shirt sponsorship in Premier League history. The relationship now enters a fresh phase stretching to 2033.

Fresh from being crowned Premier League champions, Arsenal see the deal as an important step to fuel their ambitions and build on the success they have enjoyed on and off the pitch.

Richard Garlick, Arsenal's chief executive, said: "Winning the Premier League title represents an exceptional moment in the club's history, and Emirates has been a key partner in this journey, standing beside us at the various stages we have gone through over the past two decades."

He added: "Renewing the partnership reflects both parties' belief in Arsenal's future and their shared desire to continue developing and achieving more successes."

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, said the relationship with Arsenal has gone well beyond traditional sponsorship. Over the years, he explained, the two sides have built a unique experience for millions of the club's supporters around the world.

The partnership, he pointed out, has boosted Arsenal's global reach and delivered initiatives and fan experiences that neither party could have pulled off alone. The company, he added, is eager to keep writing history with the London club.

Over the coming weeks, Arsenal and Emirates are expected to mark 20 years of the partnership with a series of events and activities for the fans. They will also launch a new promotional film revisiting the biggest moments of the relationship, featuring the club's German legend Per Mertesacker.

This new phase kicks off as Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup at the Emirates Stadium, with special celebrations planned to mark the occasion.