Lucas Chevalier joined Paris Saint-Germain chasing the next step in his career. Instead he's stuck on the bench, a world away from the spotlight that followed him just months ago, when he looked a strong bet to nail down a place with France. He hasn't played a competitive minute, and that silence now threatens his future at the Parc des Princes, with a January exit looking increasingly possible.

The 24-year-old French goalkeeper has yet to feature in a single official match this season under Luis Enrique. His last appearance came back on 23 January, and his only outing this term was a summer friendly against Mallorca. Chevalier remains stuck behind Russia's Matvey Safonov, a situation that stalls his ambition to grow and win back his international standing.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", citing newspaper "L'Équipe", Chevalier has no intention of giving up. Those close to him insist he's clinging to his chance in the squad, however frustrating life away from the action has become. A source close to him said: "He remains patient and works hard, and he has accepted his position in the shadows."

Chevalier chose to stay in Paris this summer after talks with Luis Enrique, hoping to turn things around and fight for a starting spot. His ongoing absence leaves him facing a real dilemma, because winning back a place in France's plans demands regular minutes.

That same source won't rule out a January departure if nothing changes over the coming weeks, and Paris Saint-Germain aren't shutting the door on it either. The report quoted a club source as saying: "It is still early, and we do not know what might happen over the coming months."

PSG's hierarchy still hope the goalkeeping order might shift, especially should Safonov dip. Yet faith in the Russian holds firm, shaped by earlier reservations about Chevalier's displays during his first few months at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Zion Suzuki, before his switch to Aston Villa, laid bare the doubts lingering inside the club over the goalkeeping position.

Caught between waiting for his chance and the fear of wasting more time, Chevalier faces a defining test. Either he forces his way into Luis Enrique's line-up, or he hunts for a new home that hands him the minutes he needs to revive his domestic and international ambitions.