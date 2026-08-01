Arsenal have entered the race for Vinicius Junior, and the deal could shake the foundations of the summer transfer market. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is growing complicated, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

The Athletic report that the Gunners have finalised an official offer to the Spanish giants worth 145 million euros, 135 million of it a fixed sum plus add-ons, in a serious attempt to sign the 26-year-old winger.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Vinicius has shown he is open to a move to the Premier League. It is a striking development that leaves Real Madrid facing a genuine dilemma over the future of one of their biggest stars.

English reports had already suggested Arsenal and Roc Nation, the agency that represents the player, reached an initial agreement, with the London club ready to offer the biggest contract in their history to lure the Brazilian, according to The Sun.

Real Madrid now face a critical situation. Vinicius has not responded to the renewal offer put to him a full year ago, leaving the club with difficult options: accept the generous English bid, or risk losing the player for free in a few months when he becomes free to negotiate with other clubs.

One big question remains. Will the Spanish giants agree to part with their most prominent attacking duo, Vinicius and Mbappe, who also has one year left on his deal, or will they try to convince the Brazilian to stay despite renewal talks stalling for months?