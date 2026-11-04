Egypt's youth national team have made history, crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Cup Under-17 for the first time.

Qatar hosted the fourteenth edition of the tournament, which kicked off on 17 October with 10 teams taking part. Eight came from the Gulf, with Egypt and China invited as guests.

Guest status counted for nothing. Egypt Under-17 went all the way, thrashing the UAE 3-1 in the final to lift the Gulf title.

No non-Gulf side had ever won the competition before. This was unprecedented.

Next matches EGY World Cup U17 09:00 GRE

Thirteen previous editions had come and gone before this one, with Saudi Arabia the dominant force on 6 titles. The UAE had claimed 4 and Oman 3.

The young Pharaohs were ruthless throughout. They won every one of their group matches, then swept China aside 4-0 in the semi-final.

Next comes the youth World Cup, which Qatar will host from 19 November until 13 December this year.

Egypt land in Group One alongside hosts Qatar, Panama and Greece.