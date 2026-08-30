The Germany international collapsed on the pitch in two friendlies against RB Leipzig and 1. FC Heidenheim and had to go off both times. He later revealed he had been suffering from "absences", a neurological dysfunction. Since then, he has not played for Bayern Munich. Bayern then announced they had known about the illness for quite some time. The collapses were said to have been caused by a change in medication.





"The very biggest thing I have experienced at Bayern Munich was the name Jamal Musiala," Matthäus said on Sky90. He added: "People at the club have known for six, seven, eight months. But it is not only the president and the doctor who know. The whole team know. And nothing has come out. That shows the togetherness. Not only on the pitch, but off it as well."

Matthäus praised the way the Munich club handled the sensitive issue. Musiala is currently training again with Bayern, but whether coach Vincent Kompany will include him in the squad for Wednesday's cup tie away to VfL Osnabrück is still unclear: "Huge respect for dealing with such a topic so properly and in such a united way. All I can say is: chapeau to Bayern Munich," Matthäus said.

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Last season, Musiala missed large spells with a fibula fracture. He returned in January and needed time to get back up to speed. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann still named him in the squad for the World Cup this summer, but he failed to make a lasting impression at the tournament, like many of his Germany team-mates.