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"There is no replacement for him." It is a phrase football fans hate, because it can leave them feeling helpless at times and fearful at others that the absence of a single player could affect the team's performances and, in turn, their results.

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That may well have been the feeling among Barcelona supporters on Wednesday evening as their side took on Sabah at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

Lamine Yamal's absence

Barcelona were without their talisman, Spanish winger Lamine Yamal, because of a right ankle injury. He stayed behind rather than travel to Baku so he'd be ready for the next La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruña.

It was the first match Yamal had missed for the Catalan club this season, which says plenty about the role his German coach Hansi Flick gives him.

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Barcelona had played 17 competitive matches before the Sabah clash, 13 in La Liga and four in the Champions League. Yamal started every one and came off only four times.

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Count the minutes and it's even starker: Flick's side had been without Yamal for just 85 out of a possible 1,530.

His output across those 17 matches was extraordinary. The 19-year-old was involved in 26 goals, scoring 13 and setting up the same number.

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No wonder Barcelona fans dreaded his absence. Nobody was sure any player could make up for him.

Did Adeyemi make up for Yamal's absence?

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Flick turned to his compatriot Karim Adeyemi to fill the gap. Early on, the task looked beyond the former Dortmund man. Then things changed.

For roughly the first half-hour, the right flank played no clear part in Barcelona's attacks. Then Adeyemi showed he could make up for the Spanish winger's absence.

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In the 31st minute, Adeyemi's cross came back off the goalkeeper's hand and his English team-mate Anthony Gordon turned it into the net for the opener.

The second followed a similar pattern. The German winger crossed for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who went straight for goal, but the goalkeeper saved and the ball reached Gordon in front of an empty net.

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Karim Adeyemi then finished the job himself with the fourth, bursting into the box from the right to meet Alejandro Balde's low cross and put it into the net.

Lamine Yamal: a player worth three

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"He's an important player, but we have the ability to replace him. At Barcelona there always have to be replacements, regardless of their positions," Adeyemi said after the match, insisting he could fill the gap left by Yamal .

But Adeyemi never replaced Yamal on his own. He needed help from team-mates to have the same effect, which means it took three players to cover the Spanish winger's role.

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Flick sent Spaniard Fermín López into the half-spaces between Sabah's left-back and the neighbouring centre-back, helping Adeyemi stretch the Azerbaijani champions' defence.

French full-back Jules Koundé also pushed forward from deep on several occasions to support the German winger in attack.

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That support let Adeyemi do what he does best: use his pace to race to the byline and whip in crosses. That's exactly how Barcelona scored their first two goals.

Yamal certainly got similar help, but he was never lost without it. He'd use his individual skill to cut inside, then thread magical through balls or hit accurate shots at goal.

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None of this diminishes Adeyemi's contribution. He played excellently within his capabilities, but he didn't deliver what Yamal delivers. He simply found an alternative, one that might work in some matches but will never be effective in every game.