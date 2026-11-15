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Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's alleged reservations apparently delayed rising star Brajan Gruda's senior debut.

According to a report by Sky, Nagelsmann did not always like the RB Leipzig attacker's "carefree, at times positively cheeky and naive manner". His coaching staff reportedly felt the now 22-year-old was not yet ready for regular call-ups and appearances for the senior national team.

Nagelsmann called Gruda into the Germany squad just once. The winger spent all 90 minutes on the bench in the 0-0 draw against Ukraine in June 2024, immediately before the European Championship on home soil. Nagelsmann did not call him up again.

After Nagelsmann had to leave following the poor showing at the 2026 World Cup and Jürgen Klopp replaced him, Gruda's prospects changed. Klopp wanted to select him for the first Nations League matches at the end of September, but the attacker suffered an abdominal muscle strain that ruled him out at short notice.

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Last Friday, Gruda finally made his senior Germany debut. In the 3-1 Nations League win over Serbia, he was the outstanding player on the pitch and scored the goal that made it 3-0 after an impressive solo run of more than 50 metres.

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What did Jürgen Klopp say about Brajan Gruda's performance after the Serbia match?

Klopp was full of praise after the final whistle. "That's just incredible," the national team coach said, before expressing sympathy for Gruda's opponent Petar Sukacev: "The left-back is a poor guy!"

Even before the match against Serbia, Klopp had praised the skilful dribbler: "He's a fantastic player who loves to take risks and hasn't yet fulfilled his potential. He doesn't have to at his age, but he has shown a lot of positive signs."

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On Monday, Gruda could make another start against the Netherlands. Germany need a win against the Elftal on the final matchday of the Nations League to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Germany currently sit third in the table, behind the Netherlands and Greece. Three points would definitely be enough. A draw would leave them needing Serbia to beat Greece in the other match.