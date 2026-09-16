The first surprises: Klopp leaves out a prominent star from Germany's squad

Jürgen Klopp names his first Germany squad tomorrow, Thursday, and the new Mannschaft boss is ready to swing the axe after a chastening 2026 World Cup and that early exit against Paraguay.

According to the newspaper "Bild", one big name will be missing from that squad: Galatasaray winger Leroy Sané.

An inconsistent season

Klopp wants a fresh start after the World Cup humiliation, and Sané looks set to be one of the highest-profile casualties of the new project.

The 30-year-old has struggled for consistency at Galatasaray since his move to the Turkish league, drifting in and out of the starting line-up.

Bild report that Sané has voiced his frustration to the club's hierarchy over his situation. The numbers, though, offer him little cover. He has failed to score or assist in five league matches this season.

Disappointment at the World Cup

His displays at the 2026 World Cup fell short too, even though former boss Julian Nagelsmann leaned on him as a key man.

Sané started as one of Germany's regulars but rarely made an impact, and the campaign ended in that dismal exit.

So the dream of a Klopp reunion goes on hold for now. It's a heavy blow for a player with 80 caps in the Mannschaft shirt.

4 tough fixtures

Germany face four demanding UEFA Nations League fixtures over the coming international break.

The Netherlands come first, on 24 September, before Greece on the 27th.

Serbia await on 1 October, then a return meeting with Greece follows on the 4th.

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