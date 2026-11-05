Hossam Hassan's days in charge of Egypt are numbered. A press report has revealed that football association officials have settled on dismissing him along with his brother Ibrahim Hassan, moving to appoint an Egyptian head coach as his successor in the coming period.

The newspaper "Al-Masry Al-Youm", in an exclusive report published on Thursday, stated that officials of the Egyptian Football Association, headed by Hani Abu Rida, have settled on the twins' departure from the national team following the crises of the past period.

According to the report, the two matches against Malawi in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will be the last for the current technical staff. Tarek Soliman is set to take charge from the touchline during both encounters, with Hossam Hassan serving a three-match suspension imposed by FIFA.

Hossam El-Badry and Ali Maher the leading candidates

The list of candidates to succeed Hossam Hassan carries a surprise. The football association is leaning towards an Egyptian head coach, and the names of Hossam El-Badry and Ali Maher have emerged among the frontrunners to take on the responsibility.

No final choice has been settled yet, with voices within the association calling for a foreign head coach. The matter looks set to be resolved after the current technical staff's departure is announced and the two matches against Malawi have been played.

An official announcement of the decision was expected within the coming hours, the report indicated, though there are proposals to postpone it until after the November international agenda ends, to avoid disrupting the team's preparations for the two matches.

Off-pitch crises increase the pressure on Hossam Hassan

These developments come as Hossam Hassan faces widespread controversy over his family dispute with his former wife. The row has spilled into the media and seen legal action, with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation banning both parties from appearing in the press to discuss personal matters.

Several of the head coach's statements about the national team's players also provoked criticism within the sporting community over the past period, coinciding with demands for his departure. Chief among them was the call by former Zamalek star Mahmoud Abdel Razek "Shikabala" for Hassan to submit his resignation.

Date of the Egypt and Malawi matches

Egypt are preparing to play the two matches against Malawi in the third and fourth rounds of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first leg will be held on 13 November at the Cairo International Stadium, while the Bingu International Stadium will host the return leg on 17 November.