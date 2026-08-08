The door is open: Algeria star raises uncertainty over his future

Algerian star Amine Gouiri has cast doubt over his future at Olympique Marseille during the current summer transfer window.

Cash-strapped Marseille have been forced to sell several players, among them Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to plug a significant financial deficit.

The website Foot Mercato published Gouiri's comments from an interview he gave to France's RMC network.

Reporters asked the Algeria international about his expected new role following the exits of Greenwood and Aubameyang, and whether he was ready to become Marseille's leading striker.

Gouiri replied: "I want to say yes, but perhaps there will be other strikers arriving too. But yes, of course. I'm still under contract, but as you know, we don't know what could happen, especially in football and in this situation."

Pressed again on his future at Marseille, he added: "I've heard that the door is open for everyone, but, whether it's clear or not, as you know, during the season we may be required to stay and then leave in the end. And the opposite is also true. For now, I'm here, and I'm focused on my preparations, and we'll see what happens later."

His words lay bare the reality inside the Marseille squad, where any player could leave this summer.

Asked how he would cope should half his teammates depart over the coming days, Gouiri said: "Perhaps some of them will leave, but that's football. Even without such circumstances, there are always players who leave and others who stay. So we focus on our preparations, and this doesn't bother us too much, because it's the life of a footballer, and we have to adapt."

Contracted at Marseille until 2029, Gouiri is still wearing the club's shirt while he waits to see how things unfold. He hopes to finish the season in a position that qualifies for European competition.

"The goal is always the same," the Algeria international said. "I believe Marseille is still an attractive club, and it's also a big club, and therefore Marseille must compete for the top places."