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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

"The dominance continues": Al-Ittihad shock Felix with a sarcastic message!

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The general strikes hard

Al-Ittihad's official account took aim at Al-Nassr's Portuguese star João Félix after Saturday's Clásico, which the former won 2-1 to close out matchday 5 of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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Félix had already stunned the media with a pointed statement: "I will not speak to you, because if I speak I will expose what is happening in the league."

Read also: Vissing gnaws at Postecoglou's bones in the Clásico, and Ronaldo present yet absent

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

The tweet, posted on "X", carried a mocking design. Australia's Ange Postecoglou, the Al-Nassr coach, and Portugal's Félix, player of the "Global" club, appeared shrunk to a tiny size. In the foreground, a figure pinched his index finger and thumb together, a nod to how small the pair looked from the vantage point of "the Dean".

Alongside the design, Al-Ittihad's account added a jab: "From the Dean's perspective", before following it with "The dominance continues", underlining "the Dean's" superiority over Al-Nassr in the Clásico.

For some, the win came as a surprise. Al-Ittihad have endured a season of crises, from player departures to administrative problems and more besides.

The victory lifts Al-Ittihad to 11 points in fourth. Al-Nassr stay frozen on 12 in second, level with Al-Qadsiah and behind leaders Al-Hilal on 15.

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