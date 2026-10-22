Al-Ahli have offered a helping hand to Al-Diriyah ahead of their clash with Al-Ittihad tomorrow, Friday, in the 11th round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

According to a special source for the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Ahli granted Al-Diriyah's request to hold their final training session today, Thursday, at the club's stadium. It is all part of the build-up to the meeting with Al-Ittihad at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The capital club's delegation arrived in Jeddah early to save time and ready themselves for the fixture, choosing to put in their last session in the city itself.



Al-Diriyah coach Bruno Lage will use Thursday's session to fine-tune his plan. The Portuguese leans on his eight foreign players, led by Algeria's Adel Boulbina, Uruguay's Darwin Nunez and France's Enzo Millot.

Last time out, Al-Diriyah edged Al-Riyadh 1-0 through a Spain's Oscar Rodriguez strike. That win lifted them to seventh on 15 points, ahead of Al-Ettifaq on goal difference.