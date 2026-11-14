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Former Brazil star Romario launched a scathing attack on Italian Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of the Brazil national team, demanding his immediate dismissal following the 3-2 defeat to Japan in the friendly match that brought the two sides together in the city of Singapore.

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He reckons the coach has yet to prove he can lead the Samba nation, for all the silverware on his club CV.

Romario delivered the verdict through his official "Instagram" account, aiming his fire directly at Ancelotti and arguing that a glittering coaching history isn't enough to justify persisting with the current project.

The former striker called the Italian one of the greatest coaches in football history. He earned that status at club level, though, and has yet to show the level expected of him with Brazil.

Romario didn't stop at the manager. He turned his criticism on the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation too, demanding he step in and make a decisive call.

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His message to the president carried plenty of bite, urging him to show some courage and tear up Ancelotti's contract. Let this drift on, Romario warned, and the national team risks further failures.

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The Brazil shirt, he said, shouldn't be the subject of experiments or rash decisions, and he pointed out that the fans have already suffered through disappointing results.

His country cannot afford to waste another shot at the World Cup, he added, demanding Ancelotti go back to coaching clubs if he wants to carry on, rather than stay in charge of the national team.

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Ancelotti, for his part, addressed his sending-off during the match. The referee showed him the red card, he explained, because he couldn't keep the substitutes' bench under control.

Every player was on the pitch at that moment, the Italian pointed out, suggesting the referee's decision stemmed from that incident without laying all the blame at the official's door.

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Beaten and frustrated, Ancelotti still urged people to look at the positives in the national team's display, noting that some of the players handed a first appearance performed well.

He added that Brazil looked acceptable for 70 minutes before the result turned on a refereeing moment in which the official failed to blow his whistle. Even so, he refused to call it an error. He described the game as a high-level contest, while suggesting the referee lacked the experience to handle a match of that magnitude.

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Brazil play their next match on Tuesday against Singapore, a first-ever meeting between the two sides, with Ancelotti expected to run more tests.

It all follows the defeat to Japan and Romario's stinging criticism, leaving the Italian facing a fresh examination as the questions pile up over his selections and his ability to build a team capable of competing in the challenges ahead.