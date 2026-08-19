The deal is done: Inter snatch Liverpool star

Inter Milan have wrapped up a deal with Liverpool for England midfielder Curtis Jones this summer, a signing designed to bolster the squad before the season kicks off.

Trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Inter have struck a verbal agreement with Liverpool worth 35 million euros.

Personal terms are also sorted. According to Romano, Jones has agreed the details of his contract, leaving his switch to the Nerazzurri in its final stages.



What comes next? A medical for the Liverpool man, then the signatures and the official announcement.

Jones is set to close the book on his Liverpool career. He climbed through the club's age groups to break into the first team, and now edges towards his first taste of professional football outside England through the door at Inter Milan.