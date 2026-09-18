The danger of self-destruction at Real Madrid: where does the collapse begin?

Real Madrid's second-half collapses point to a worrying flaw. Across their last four matches, they have failed to win a single second half, managing one draw against three defeats while conceding five goals and scoring only two.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", these figures now weigh heavily on Jose Mourinho's calculations. What began as a negative indicator has become a genuine threat to the team's stability and results.

The coaching staff have heard the alarm bell. Clear signs have emerged of the team losing control after the break, and the damage is already done. The defeat against Real Betis stands out, and the problem nearly produced another disaster against Elche, where Real Madrid wasted the chance to settle the match and finished with a result that flattered their opponents given their superiority in stretches.

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Worse still, this is no longer tied to a single match or a freak circumstance. It has become a recurring pattern over recent weeks. Real Madrid start matches in one form, then appear in a completely different form after the break. That is precisely where the danger lies.

Take the last four matches. Count only the second-half results and Real Madrid could not win any of them. They lost to Elche 2-1, to Inter Milan by a single unanswered goal, and to Real Betis by the same score, while drawing 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano.

One point out of 12. That figure lays bare the decline the team suffers after leaving the dressing room. More worrying still, Real Madrid conceded five goals across these second halves and scored just two. The numbers reveal more than results: they expose a failure to hold rhythm, concentration and control as matches enter their decisive stages.

The wins hide the problem

The irony is that Real Madrid escaped this problem in some matches thanks to what they produced before the interval. In three of the four, a strong first half handed them an advantage that kept the win within reach, even when things turned tricky against Inter Milan and Elche.

Real Betis proved the exception. Without that early cushion, Real Madrid had nothing to shield them from the second-half slide, and the encounter ended in a painful defeat. Here lies one of the clearest explanations for the contradiction in the team's performance.

Their weakness is not comprehensive. It is an inability to sustain the same level across a full ninety minutes. Real Madrid can produce a strong, convincing first half, then struggle to protect that superiority once the shape of the match changes after the break.

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In truth, Real Madrid have been playing with fire, and that makes the problem all the more dangerous. They swing from controlling the match to complicating it, from imposing their rhythm to handing the opponent the initiative, from the brink of settling the encounter to watching their lead evaporate before their eyes.

Put simply, Real Madrid win the first half convincingly, then lose the second in ways that defy explanation. That inconsistency has rescued them from a few scrapes so far, but it also threatens to turn any match into a crisis if the flaw goes unfixed.

Another slip against Elche would have dealt a heavy blow to their title calculations, particularly with a heavyweight trip to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano looming next.

7 matches reveal the contradiction

The picture sharpens across Real Madrid's last seven matches, six in the Spanish league and one in the Champions League. In the four where the flaw showed clearly, the team could not win the second half, losing to Elche, Inter Milan and Real Betis, while drawing with Rayo Vallecano.

Set against that, Real Madrid won the second half against Malaga, Real Sociedad and Espanyol, and struck a decisive goal against Real Sociedad. It confirms the problem is not a permanent inability to perform after the break, but a state of sharp inconsistency that leaves the team unable to guarantee steady control in the second half.

That inconsistency sometimes softens the crisis, yet it also makes matters harder to predict. In one match Real Madrid impose themselves and kill the game off. In another they lose control completely and gift their opponent a way back.

Mourinho knows the problem

Jose Mourinho clearly grasps the nature of the crisis, as his comments after the Elche match showed, yet he has offered no clear solution to stop it recurring. "The problem is clear to me," Mourinho said. "There are matches that seem settled, but they are not. The only explanation I find is that they are easy matches, and we do not settle them. Matches we do not settle, and it seems we move from ease to losing control."

He added: "This type of stadium, packed with wonderful fans, makes things difficult. The good thing is that despite this difficulty, the team reacts and wins, and that is the most important thing. And another good thing is that no one gets bored watching Real Madrid matches, because they are very entertaining."

Mourinho spoke with a touch of humour, but the figures are not laughing. Behind the entertainment lies a genuine second-half problem that needs solving before mere inconsistency hardens into a crisis that hits Real Madrid's results and ambitions.

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Real Madrid have dodged some consequences so far thanks to their fast starts, but leaning on the strength of the first half alone is no strategy for a full season. Football grants no team a permanent guarantee that an early lead will hold until the final whistle.

Keep handing opponents the space and time to climb back into matches after the break, and Real Madrid could pay a heavy price in tougher encounters. The problem, as Mourinho said, is clear. So too is this: the second halves have not been good, and if the scenario continues, the team could pay for losing control in moments that offer no way back.