Barcelona are pressing on with their pursuit of Argentine forward Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. They will not, however, be drawn into a bidding war beyond their initial offer of 100 million euros, with the Spanish giants determined to hold on to their star.

According to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the situation is causing no concern inside the Camp Nou. The board believe they already boast abundant attacking options after the arrivals of England's Anthony Gordon and Germany's Karim Adeyemi, with Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Raphinha all able to play as out-and-out forwards.

Positive waiting, no haste

Coach Hansi Flick still rates Alvarez very highly, the paper says, but the Catalan club's hierarchy would rather wait on developments than rush a move they consider highly complicated, not least because Atletico refuse to part with their player for less than their asking price.

Journalist Ashraf Ben Ayad, who is close to the club, revealed on his Facebook page that "Barcelona have now fully realised that Atletico will not change their position regarding Julian", adding that "the anticipation now centres on the extent to which there will be a new move from the player himself".

The countdown has begun

Ben Ayad confirmed that "the countdown to settling this matter has begun". The ball, he suggested, is now in Alvarez's court, and his personal intervention and pressure on his current club may be the only key to completing the deal.

Barcelona lodged an official offer estimated at 100 million euros at the end of last May. Atletico rejected it, insisting on keeping their 27-year-old forward, one of the most prominent attacking weapons in the Rojiblancos' line-up.

The strategy of patience

Patience, then, appears to be Barcelona's chosen strategy. They are banking on the belief that time may work in their favour, especially if the player makes clear he wants to move to the Blaugrana.

Bolstering the attack with new faces has also handed the Catalan management greater room to manoeuvre and spared them any need to rush the deal through at any price.