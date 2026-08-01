The countdown begins: Al-Ahly gives Xavi 48 hours

Talks between Saudi club Al-Ahli and Spain's Xavi Hernandez have reached a decisive phase. The club's management have handed the former Barcelona coach a final deadline to answer their official offer to take charge of the team, with German coach Matthias Jaissle closing in on a fresh challenge in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

The Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" revealed that Al-Ahli's management have given Xavi Hernandez 48 hours to respond to their official offer, after the Spanish coach topped the list of candidates to succeed Matthias Jaissle.

Club officials are at the same time pressing on with talks involving several other coaches, should Xavi turn the job down. There is a clear preference within the management to sign a coach with previous experience in the Saudi league or one of the region's leagues.

On a related note, the newspaper said Al-Ahli's company are waiting on Jaissle's written resignation within the coming hours before completing his departure officially.

The British network "Sky Sports" reported that Al-Ahli will receive around 11 million euros from Newcastle United in return for ending Jaissle's association with the Saudi club.

Jaissle will sign a four-season contract with Newcastle, having been chosen to succeed England's Eddie Howe in charge of the team.

Three names on Al-Ahli's table

"Arriyadiyah" had revealed earlier that the shortlist to coach Al-Ahli was cut to three names: Spain's Xavi Hernandez, Portugal's Nuno Espirito Santo and his compatriot Vitor Pereira, before Xavi surged ahead in the race during the final hours.

Xavi Hernandez began his coaching career with Qatari club Al-Sadd in 2019, winning seven domestic titles before taking over at Barcelona in November 2021.

At the Camp Nou he steered the Catalans back to the La Liga title and lifted the Spanish Super Cup during the 2022-2023 season, cementing his reputation as one of the most promising young coaches in Europe.