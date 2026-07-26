Manchester United legend Wes Brown has predicted the fate of Marcus Rashford, amid reports of his imminent departure from the Red Devils.

Rashford, 28, lost his place at Manchester United in 2025 when he was left out of the matchday squads, before enjoying two successful loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The versatile forward wanted to make his Barcelona move permanent this summer, but the Spanish champions refused to meet the buy clause. So the England international stays at Manchester United, his future still up in the air.

Brown, 46, reckons Rashford would be a great addition after his stunning spell of form with Barcelona last season and his performances at the World Cup with the Three Lions this summer.

The former defender expects Manchester United manager Michael Carrick to welcome him with open arms.

Brown also believes the club and Rashford can patch things up after the dispute under former manager Ruben Amorim.

Brown told "The Sun": "I'm sure Michael Carrick would welcome him back because it gives him another option. And if he can feature this season, that would be very useful."

He continued: "I'm still not sure what will happen, but I think if it were up to Michael alone, the player would definitely return. Obviously, Marcus would have loved to stay at Barcelona."

"They have gone another way, so I'm not sure what other options are really available," he added. "For me, the time has always come."

He went on: "Disputes always happen between people, but in football, relationships can always be revived. That's the nature of things. I think Michael being here next season would be a motivation for him."

"He earns a large sum of money, so I think that's the only point that might make the move more difficult," he said.

Brown continued: "He's a great player. His appearances at the World Cup showed that too. It's a decision everyone will have to make very soon."

Italian press reports have thrown Rashford's name into the ongoing talks between Roma and Manchester United over the transfer of French midfielder Manu Koné to the English club.