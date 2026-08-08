The clinic of Messi's father issues an official statement regarding his death

The "Sanatorio Centro" clinic in the Argentine city of Rosario announced on Saturday the death of Jorge Messi, father of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, at the age of 68.

Its medical director delivered an official statement on behalf of the clinic's management: "Sanatorio Centro regrets to inform you of the death of the patient Jorge Messi, aged 68, which occurred today at two o'clock in the morning."

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"We stand with the members of his family and his loved ones in these difficult moments, and we offer them our sincere condolences," the statement added.

Out of respect for the Messi family's privacy and in line with the laws protecting patients' data, the clinic said it would disclose nothing more about the circumstances of the death: "Out of respect for the family's privacy, no further details will be provided about the medical circumstances of the death."

Jorge Messi was one of the most important people in his son's career. He managed Lionel's sporting and professional affairs from his early years, going with him on the move from Argentina to Barcelona at a young age, before the forward became one of the greatest players in history.



