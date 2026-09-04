Al-Hilal have been dealt a double blow in the wake of their emphatic 3-0 win over Al-Ahli in the Classico, postponed from the third round of the Roshn League. Medical tests confirmed injuries to Ali Lajami and Theo Hernandez, ruling both men out for "the Boss" over the coming period.

Both players went down during the clash with Al-Ahli, on a night when Al-Hilal rediscovered a strong and convincing performance under Simone Inzaghi. The joy of the victory did not last, though. Their medical staff were left to assess the damage once the final whistle blew.

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Al-Hilal announced that Lajami's scans revealed a hamstring injury requiring a three-week treatment and rehabilitation programme, sending the defender on a fresh road of recovery before he can return to training and matches.

Hernandez faces a longer spell out. The France full-back's scans showed an adductor injury needing a four-week treatment and rehabilitation programme, which will see him miss a number of Al-Hilal's upcoming fixtures.

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Losing Hernandez in particular hits Inzaghi hard. The Frenchman has become one of the key figures in Al-Hilal's system, offering real strength down the left through his attacking runs, his knack for creating an overload and his ability to switch quickly between defence and attack.

Lajami's absence, meanwhile, forces the technical staff to tread carefully with their options at the back. Al-Hilal face a congested run of matches, and that only heightens the need for as many fit bodies as possible.

What should have been a night to savour after the big win over Al-Ahli has soured for Al-Hilal. They have lost two players just as the team rediscovered its confidence and produced its best football under Inzaghi, leaving the Italian to find answers until the pair return.