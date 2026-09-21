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Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

The chants as evidence: Al-Ittifaq files an official complaint against Al-Ittihad

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Khaleej
Al-Ettifaq
Al Khaleej
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Arabia

Commercial dispute

Al-Ettifaq have filed an official complaint with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, objecting to Al-Ittihad's registration of the "ITTI" trademark.

According to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Al-Ettifaq argue they have used the name "ITTI" for years and that it has become bound up with their fan identity. The administration have backed the complaint with a stack of evidence documenting the name in the chants of the team's supporters, along with its appearance in products and media material tied to the club over the past years.

The club fear Al-Ittihad's registration could affect their future right to use "ITTI", whether on their products or across their commercial and media activities. That prompted the administration to take an official step to protect their rights connected to the name.

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

Sources say Al-Ettifaq's administration attached a set of documents and evidence dating back several years, aiming to prove the club used the name "ITTI" first and to confirm how closely it ties to the club and its supporters.

Now they wait. Al-Ettifaq are awaiting the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property's decision on the objection, once it has studied the documents and evidence submitted in support of their position.

Al-Ittihad launched their "ITTI" trademark last July as part of a strategy to develop the brand and boost its presence, using it to diversify revenue streams and drive the club's commercial and investment growth.

The complaint forms part of Al-Ettifaq's efforts to protect their rights relating to the name, pending the outcome of the formal procedures before the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

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