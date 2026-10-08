The hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case involving Morocco, Senegal and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) wrapped up this Thursday afternoon, around 15 minutes before the time set by Mathieu Reeb, the court's director general.

Proceedings had opened at the court's headquarters in the Swiss city of Lausanne this morning, with representatives of all three parties present: Morocco, Senegal and CAF.

Before kick-off, the court's director had suggested the session could run until three o'clock in the afternoon local time (04:00 Mecca time, 01:00 Rabat time). It ended a little earlier, according to the French network RMC.

That early finish, the same network stressed, says nothing about the decision awaited from the arbitration panel, which is made up of three arbitrators.

Uncertainty hangs over the whole affair, with everyone waiting on the Court of Arbitration for Sport to rule on the appeal lodged in the case of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Morocco keeps silent

Representatives of the Moroccan side left the headquarters of the Court of Arbitration for Sport once the session ended, saying nothing to the media, according to RMC. Abdoulaye Sow, the general secretary of the Senegalese federation, was more forthcoming, revealing that "Senegal defended itself well".

Every outcome remains on the table until the panel delivers its official ruling.

When could the final decision be issued?

Judging by a previous statement from the international court on 30 September, and the court director's words this morning, a final ruling today looks unlikely.

Mathieu Reeb, the director general of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, confirmed as much this morning. The ruling would not land the moment the hearing ended, he explained, with the panel needing time to study the file and prepare its decision and legal grounds.

He said: "Our aim is to issue the decision as quickly as possible after the hearing".

He went on: "I do not think the decision will be issued today or tomorrow, and I am almost certain of that, but it may take a few days or even a few weeks, if the arbitrators want to prepare a full decision including the legal grounds".