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Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

"The blood is ours and the glory is theirs": Malaga coach explodes after the Real Madrid match

Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
Spain

Strong statements

Malaga head coach Juan Fran Funes tore into the officials after his side's 4-0 hammering at Real Madrid, in the third-round La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Funes accepted that Madrid were the better team. Even so, he aimed sharp criticism at the referee, convinced the decisions on fouls all fell the hosts' way.

"You feel that if you breathe on Real Madrid's players a foul is awarded, but as for us, no foul is awarded unless there is blood," Funes said at the press conference after the match.

The Spaniard argued his players were held to a different standard, claiming the referee found it far easier to blow up in Madrid's favour. That grievance left his coaching staff fuming at full time.

Jose Mourinho, for his part, wanted nothing to do with the row. Asked about Funes's remarks, he offered just five words: "It doesn't deserve a comment." With that, he shut down any media squabble after the big win.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
Levante crest
Levante
LEV

Madrid had the game won inside the first half hour. Jude Bellingham struck first, an Alfonso Herrero own goal followed, then Kylian Mbappe piled on before Arda Guler completed the rout in added time. Three games, three wins: the perfect start to the season for the Bernabeu club.

Read also:
Heavyweight deal: Manchester United open their coffers to sign a Real Madrid star

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