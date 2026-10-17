Al-Ittihad's fans have one eye on the end of the AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Two stars who have been missing for months are due back once it wraps up.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ittihad's medical staff have drawn up a rehabilitation programme to bring defender Ahmed Sharahili and Malian midfielder Mamadou Doumbia back into team training once the Asian tournament finishes.

Saudi Arabia host the AFC Asian Cup from 7 January to 5 February next year.

Doumbia ruptured a cruciate ligament against Al-Khaleej in the semi-final of the previous King's Cup. He hasn't played since.

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Sharahili, meanwhile, has been out since the campaign kicked off after undergoing surgery on his left ankle in pre-season.

Getting both men back would hand Al-Ittihad a huge lift, particularly with the club juggling the Saudi Roshn League, the AFC Champions League Elite and the King's Cup.

Fourth in the Saudi League on 17 points, Al-Ittihad have five wins, two draws and one defeat to their name. That leaves them five points adrift of leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have played an extra match.

Continental matters look far bleaker. "The Tigers" sit eleventh in the AFC Champions League Elite west group on a single point, a draw with Qatar's Al-Shamal followed by defeat to the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.