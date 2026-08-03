Facundo Medina is still reeling from Argentina's crushing defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. A wave of rumours and speculation swept across social media about the circumstances of the match, and the Argentine defender has finally broken his silence. He categorically denies the claims, insisting his side took to the pitch desperate to be crowned world champions.

Speaking exclusively to Argentina's "TyC Sports" channel, the Olympique Marseille player revealed that the malicious talk reached even his inner circle. It got so bad that he had to sit down with his own mother, reassure her and deny what was doing the rounds online.

Why would we go onto the pitch without wanting to win?

Medina's response to the rumours was firm and decisive: "Are you going to believe this too? Come on, why do you think we would have gone onto the pitch without wanting to win? We wanted to win just like any other team in the world."

The 25-year-old added: "I would have been the first to celebrate had we won that final. But unfortunately we lost, and we have to accept that and move forward, however difficult it is."

The true strength of the Albiceleste

He also pointed to the solidarity and strong bond within the Argentina squad. The human and moral qualities of his team-mates, he believes, remain among the team's greatest strengths, and that bond will be the foundation for a strong comeback.

Harsh as the defeat was, and hard as it is to swallow, Medina insists it will not dent the fighting spirit of the Albiceleste. The team will keep working hard to reclaim their place at the top.

Social media rumours reach the families

His remarks lay bare how far false news on social media reaches into the lives of players and their families. This time it landed on the player's mother, forcing him to step in personally and set the record straight.