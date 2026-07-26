Al-Hilal have begun preparing a backup plan in case one of their biggest deals of the summer falls through. Negotiations with France's Ousmane Dembélé have hit several obstacles, and that has prompted "the Boss" to turn quickly towards a new option in the English Premier League.

Dembélé had topped Al-Hilal's list to reinforce the front line. Yet the difficulty of dealing with his club, along with the huge financial cost, pushed the management to study other names capable of leading the team's attacking project.

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According to the reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye has emerged as one of the most prominent alternatives on Al-Hilal's table. The player has shown his readiness to embark on a professional experience in the Saudi league, and preliminary talks have already been held between club representatives and his agents.

The source says the deal is still in its early stages. Al-Hilal's management see Ndiaye as a suitable option, especially with sporting director Richard Hughes pushing to build a strong and balanced side this window, in preparation for competing across all competitions.

Ndiaye boasts impressive numbers. He has played 214 matches across various competitions, scoring 44 goals and providing 23 assists, bringing his total goal contributions to 67. That makes him one of the most prominent attacking players in line to bolster Al-Hilal's ranks.

Dembélé remains the biggest dream for Al-Hilal's fans. At the same time, the management do not want to waste time, so they have already begun moving on more than one front to guarantee the arrival of a top-class attacking winger before the curtain falls on the summer transfer window.