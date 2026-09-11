Al-Qadsiah coach Brendan Rodgers made no secret of his frustration after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq, insisting his side had handed their opponents two precious points. The Eastern Derby played out on Friday in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

In his post-match press conference, Rodgers blamed the complacency that crept in after a strong start. His tone was angry: "We scored two goals, and then there was complacency and we made mistakes that helped them level the score, and we are saddened to have lost two points."

The Northern Irishman said his side lost their defensive identity when it mattered most. "The team did not defend as required, and in football when you are behind in the score you have nothing to lose, and that is what Al-Ettifaq did," he explained. "They played all their attacking cards and took advantage of our mistakes."

Asked whether the pressure of a packed schedule had taken its toll, Rodgers defended his players. "We played big matches, especially against Al-Ahli, in which there was great physical effort, and the players gave everything they had," he said.

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss found a positive in his youthful squad. "We have a low average age, and matches like these, strong and crazy, help them gain more experience and cope with the pressure of the final minutes," he added.

He signed off with a message of optimism for the Al-Qadsiah faithful despite the disappointment, insisting the journey has barely begun. "There is still plenty of time, and as the season goes on we will improve for the better, and learn from these mistakes so they do not recur."

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The draw lifted Al-Qadsiah to 16 points, second behind leaders Al-Ittihad on 17. A win would have taken them outright top of the Roshn League.