The Al-Hilal wall backs Saudi Arabia in the clash with Qatar

Saudi Arabia have been handed a fresh boost ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Qatar in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The two sides meet tomorrow, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the semi-finals of the Gulf tournament.

Al-Hilal defender Hassan Tambakti is ready to feature, Saudi Arabia have confirmed, after he took part in the team's group training session on Friday.

Tambakti had missed the 2-0 win over Iraq last Tuesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the third round of the group stage.

His return is a timely lift given the injuries that have piled up recently, with goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, defender Hassan Kadesh, full-back Zakaria Hosawi and midfielder Alaa Al-Haji all sidelined.

Saudi Arabia want to keep the momentum going in "Gulf 27". They swept the group stage with three wins over Kuwait, Oman and Iraq, and have yet to concede a goal.