Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

The Al-Faisaly match is not the last: Malcom shocks Al-Hilal with a new decision

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Malcom
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

Will the Brazilian winger leave?

Al-Hilal's Brazilian winger Malcom has stunned the club's management with a new decision, ahead of the team's opening match in the Saudi Roshn League against Al-Faisaly.

Al-Hilal took on newly promoted Al-Faisaly on Friday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

Before the opening whistle, Faisal Al-Malouqi, correspondent for the "Thmanyah" channels that broadcast the Saudi league, confirmed that the Al-Faisaly match will not be the last that Malcom plays for Al-Hilal before his departure.

According to Al-Malouqi, Malcom wants to stay with Al-Hilal until the end of his contract at the close of this season, and even to renew it for a further period rather than leave the club.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

His stance clashes with the club's plans. Press reports have confirmed that "the Boss" want to offload Malcom and bring in a new foreign player on the wing.

The Brazilian's name has already been linked with a move to Al-Diriyah in the current summer transfer window, while clubs in Brazil, Qatar and the UAE have shown interest in his services. Nothing has been settled.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, arriving from Russia's Zenit, and led them to five titles: the Saudi Roshn League, two King's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google