A new proposal put forward by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) regarding the future management of the game's commercial and investment rights and its major competitions, foremost among them the World Cup, has sparked a wave of global controversy, amid mounting calls for greater transparency and consultation before proceeding with any project that could redraw the game's financial landscape.

The Asian Football Confederation hit back with a clear stance, criticising both the way the proposal was presented and the mechanism for dealing with it.

In an official statement, the confederation voiced its displeasure at FIFA's announcement of a plan to establish the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" company, whose task would be to unify FIFA's commercial operations and events.

Nobody consulted the Asian Football Confederation in advance about the project, it stressed, despite the effects it could have on the commercial and financial future of the game.

Its statement, released on Wednesday, said it was disappointed that the proposal had been made public before the continental confederations were given the opportunity to study and discuss it through the approved institutional channels.

Initiatives with a global impact must be based on the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation, it explained. Any decisions that could reshape the commercial and financial future of football require prior and comprehensive engagement with the continental and national confederations and all concerned parties before being put to the decision-making bodies.

All stakeholders must be given sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal from its various angles, the confederation added, including its legal, commercial and strategic aspects. It considers this mechanism essential to ensuring that any decisions reflect the collective interests of global football and reinforce confidence in the governance system within FIFA.

As one of the six continental confederations under the FIFA umbrella, the Asian Football Confederation affirmed its commitment to supporting the sustainable growth of global football.

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